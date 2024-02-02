Former CM KCR takes oath as MLA

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as Gajwel MLA on Thursday. Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad administered the oath.

Rao could not take oath earlier as he underwent hip surgery and took rest as advised by doctors.

The BRS chief took oath and later entered the chambers allotted for the Opposition leader on the premises of the Assembly.

Later in the day, he held a meeting with the BRS MLAs at his residence in Nandi Nagar.

The former chief minister said that the BRS would continue to fight for the rights and interests of Telangana.

He discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also the floor strategy to be adopted for the forthcoming Assembly session.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and several former ministers attended the meeting.