A victim of cyber fraud? 1930 is here to help you!

“On any given day, the team receives nearly 2,000 calls from across Telangana. These days, the most common modus operandi is part-time job fraud and investment fraud,” said sub-inspector Sirisha.

In most cases, people lose money through multiple transactions. The operators get details of these transactions over WhatsApp, which they then upload on the portal. Once the details of the transactions are updated, the next team of the TSCSB takes charge. They alert the nodal managers of the respective banks from where the victim has made the transaction.

The banks then act on the information and freeze the money, in cases where it is possible. If a victim reports a crime weeks after the loss, fraudsters by then syphon off the money, another officer explained. “We can, however, still work on tracing the fraudster,” she explained.

Almost all the operators had one message to the people: “If you realise you’ve fallen prey to cybercrime and lost money because of that, dial 1930 immediately. Do it within the golden hour.”

The earlier you report the crime, the quicker the banks can freeze the amount and the higher the chances of recovery are. After a cyber fraudster receives money from the victim, they immediately start transferring the amount to several other accounts, in an attempt to delay investigation.