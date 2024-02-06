Medaram jatara: TSRTC to operate 6K buses from February 18–25

MULUGU / HYDERABAD: The TSRTC on Monday announced that it would operate 6,000 special buses to ferry devotees to Medaram jatara between February 18 and 25.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said that a TSRTC base camp will be started in Medaram on February 16. Around 14,000 RTC staff will be deployed for the festival and special measures are being taken for their accommodation and meals.

Stating that all the arrangements are being made to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees, Sajjanar said that the TSRTC is expecting 30 lakh devotees to visit the fair and plans are being made to provide transportation facilities accordingly. As a huge rush of devotees is expected from Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Adilabad districts, 51 traffic-generating points have been identified.