Telangana: I&PR department special commissioner takes charge

HYDERABAD: M Hanumantha Rao assumed charge as special commissioner of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department at Samachar Bhavan here on Monday. He replaced Ashok Reddy, who was transferred as Director of Horticulture.
Later, the new commissioner interacted with the department officials and took stock of the various activities of the department.
He observed that the Information department plays a key role in disseminating information on the various welfare and development activities taken up by the government particularly at the grassroots level.
He also took charge as the EO Special Secretary, I&PR at Secretariat.
Executive Director FDC Kishore Babu, Additional Director Nagaiah Kamble, joint directors Jagan, Venkat Ramana, Venkateswar Rao, Srinivas, CIE Radhakrishna and several other officials were present on the occasion.