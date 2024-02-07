HC appoints Advocate Commissioners to inspect vanishing lakes in Hyderabad, RR district

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday appointed Deputy Solicitor General Gade Praveen Kumar and Government Pleader for Revenue Srikanth Reddy as advocate commissioners and mandated them to conduct a thorough inspection of 16 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.
A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a suo motu writ petition, converted from a letter by Anil C Dayakar Ed Gamana, a concerned citizen highlighting the threat of illegal encroachments and constructions to these vital water bodies.
The chief justice, expressing grave concern over the vanishing lakes, remarked: “None of us will be benefited by the order passed... it is for the benefit of future generations.”
He stressed the historical significance of Hyderabad as the “city of lakes” and underscored the urgency of safeguarding them.
The appointment of advocate commissioners followed a contentious debate in court, triggered by contradictory submissions from Additional Advocate General (AAG) Md Imran Khan. While the GHMC commissioner’s report claimed fencing had been erected around Durgam Cheruvu, Khan argued against its feasibility due to the presence of a cycling track around the lake. This contradiction prompted the court to enlist the expertise of the appointed advocates to assess the situation firsthand and submit a comprehensive report within three weeks.
In addition to their inspection duties, the advocate commissioners have been tasked with evaluating the necessity of fencing, construction of walking tracks and installation of CCTV cameras around the lakes. The court directed the state government to remunerate the appointed advocates with Rs 25,000 each for their services.
The lakes listed under scrutiny include Durgam Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda, Chinna Dhamara Cheruvu, Dundigal, Chinna Rayuni Cheruvu, Ganga Ram Pedda Cheruvu, Vledikunta Cheruvu, Nanakramguda, Nalla Cheruvu, Hasmat Peta Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda Cheruvu, Nallagandla Cheruvu, Ambheer Cheruvu and Golidodda Cheruvu.
The court adjourned the plea to March 11, 2024, awaiting the report from the advocate commissioners.