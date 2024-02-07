HC appoints Advocate Commissioners to inspect vanishing lakes in Hyderabad, RR district

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday appointed Deputy Solicitor General Gade Praveen Kumar and Government Pleader for Revenue Srikanth Reddy as advocate commissioners and mandated them to conduct a thorough inspection of 16 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a suo motu writ petition, converted from a letter by Anil C Dayakar Ed Gamana, a concerned citizen highlighting the threat of illegal encroachments and constructions to these vital water bodies.

The chief justice, expressing grave concern over the vanishing lakes, remarked: “None of us will be benefited by the order passed... it is for the benefit of future generations.”

He stressed the historical significance of Hyderabad as the “city of lakes” and underscored the urgency of safeguarding them.