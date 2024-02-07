Kishan launches ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo’ in Maheshwaram

HYDERABAD: As part of BJP’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy launched the “Gaon Gaon Chalo” programme at Ameerpet village in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district on Tuesday. Kishan will be spending 24 hours in the village to interact with the local residents.

The main objective of the programme is to meet farmers, labourers and women in villages and raise awareness about the schemes being implemented by the Union government.

Stating that all the members of every household should be invited to join the party, the BJP state chief said that at least 25 new members should be enrolled in each polling booth.