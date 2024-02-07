Kishan launches ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo’ in Maheshwaram

HYDERABAD: As part of BJP’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy launched the “Gaon Gaon Chalo” programme at Ameerpet village in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district on Tuesday. Kishan will be spending 24 hours in the village to interact with the local residents.
The main objective of the programme is to meet farmers, labourers and women in villages and raise awareness about the schemes being implemented by the Union government.
Stating that all the members of every household should be invited to join the party, the BJP state chief said that at least 25 new members should be enrolled in each polling booth.
While advising the party’s polling booth committees to create WhatsApp groups for this purpose, he also directed them to popularise the NaMo App. He also asked the cadre to convince the Muslim woman voters to support the saffron party.
“If 100 votes are cast in a polling booth, the BJP should get 51 votes. Booth level leaders will be honoured if they manage to ensure that the party receives 70 per cent votes,” he said.
Kishan said that the Centre always strives to ensure the wellbeing and development of the poor, women empowerment and peace and security. Stating that the Modi government has provided better connectivity across the country by laying national highways, he said: “The distance covered by national highways in Telangana has now gone up to over 5,000 km from 2,400 km in 2014.”