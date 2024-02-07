Musi rejuvenation: Govt to prepare simulation model for hydraulics

HYDERABAD: In a step towards rejuvenation and conservation of the Musi river, the state government has taken a decision for preparing simulation model for hydraulics of the river from the downstream point of Osmansagar reservoir to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near and from Himayatsagar reservoir downstream point to confluence point at Bapu Ghat under Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), the government is now working on reviving the entire river ecosystem. For this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also visited River Thames in London recently to understand and gather insights from its management and collate best practices. Previously, efforts to rejuvenate the river were not successful due to shortage of funds and limited vision.

The government also has plans to establish a sustainable economic framework that prioritises long-term environmental health and community well-being. This would ensure that the Musi river project becomes a model for environmentally conscious and economically sustainable development.