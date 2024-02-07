Musi rejuvenation: Govt to prepare simulation model for hydraulics

HYDERABAD: In a step towards rejuvenation and conservation of the Musi river, the state government has taken a decision for preparing simulation model for hydraulics of the river from the downstream point of Osmansagar reservoir to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near and from Himayatsagar reservoir downstream point to confluence point at Bapu Ghat under Musi Riverfront Development Project.
Through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), the government is now working on reviving the entire river ecosystem. For this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also visited River Thames in London recently to understand and gather insights from its management and collate best practices. Previously, efforts to rejuvenate the river were not successful due to shortage of funds and limited vision.
The government also has plans to establish a sustainable economic framework that prioritises long-term environmental health and community well-being. This would ensure that the Musi river project becomes a model for environmentally conscious and economically sustainable development.
The MRDCL has invited requests for Expression of Interest (EOI) from reputed firms, and consortium for preparing simulation models. The consultant has been asked to study and submit a report in three months.
The consultant will have to prepare a simulation model, for various rainfall intensities and dry weather flows in the urban catchment area of Musi river stretch in Hyderabad from downstream of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar to ORR East near Gouravelli reservoir.
They must also examine the overflow conditions for every one kilometre interval, possible inundations with combination of stormwater runoff and dry weather flows (sewage) through nalas into the river and combination of maximum flood discharges from two reservoirs, the possible overflow conditions along the river banks.
Assessment of maximum storage volume
The consultant will also have to examine the maximum runoff with various intensity of rain fall of 10 cm/15 cm/20 cm per hour/day from its individual watershed/drainage areas, official sources said.
The study would also cover simulation conditions for the monsoon and non–monsoon period and assess the requirements for hydrological balancing of river storage to maintain the hydrology of the river.
The Musi Riverfront Development project is expected to cost over $7 billion. It is proposed to finance the project through a variety of sources including government resources, multilateral funding agencies, financial markets and private sector funding. A significant portion of the project cost will be funded by commercialisation of identified lands around the river.
The project is expected to rejuvenate and bring development across 200 sq.km of urban landscape. It will also become a growth driver for the entire corridor creating new commercial and residential centres and rejuvenating older heritage areas and markets, sources added.
Meinhardt representatives meet Revanth
Representatives of Singapore-based Meinhardt firm met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday to discuss the Musi Riverfront Development Project. They gave a powerpoint presentation on the projects they have undertaken in different countries and the models for the project in Hyderabad