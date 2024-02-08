Bhuvanagiri collector urges Telangana to install statues of RNR

HYDERABAD: Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district collector Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, in a letter, requested the state government to erect bronze statues of former MP and Padma awardee Ravi Narayana Reddy (RNR) at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Bhongir town and Bollipalli village in Bhongiri mandal.

Ravi Narayana Reddy Service Organisation recently submitted a memorandum to the collector to instal the statues of Ravi Narayana Reddy, a freedom fighter, peasant leader, philanthropist, social reformer and parliamentarian.

Referring to the letter, the district collector requested the state government to erect a life-sized bronze statue of Ravi Narayana Reddy in Parliament, because he was the first to inaugurate the Parliament building.

“Ravi Narayan Reddy’s achievements should be included in school syllabus. The ongoing Raigiri stadium should be named after him. Given his services to the nation in various areas and also immeasurable interests of the local people of Bhuvanagiri district, I request the state government to take appropriate decision on these requests,” the collector said in his letter to the government.