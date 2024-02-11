Hyderabad: ‘Report drug abuse; we’ll help, not arrest’

HYDERABAD: “Have you watched Arjun Reddy?” “Yes!” screamed a gathering of over 2,500 students from more than 12 colleges loudly in response to psychiatrist Dr Divya Devulapally’s simple question. The psychologist was just getting started with her presentation on teenage drug abuse and how to deal with it during the Anti-Drug Abuse Summit at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, on Saturday afternoon.

“Be it this recent film or the much older film, Devdas, there are popular film references to show how youngsters take to drugs to deal with their overwhelming emotions. The response to the ‘glamourisation’ of drugs is more when they demonise drugs,” she pointed out.

However, what starts as a habit to reduce anxiety, messes with the dopamine production in the long run and gets a person hooked to drugs for a very long time, explained Dr Ramya, a consultant psychiatrist at AIG Hospitals.

“The earlier one starts consuming drugs, the easier it is for them to get hooked to drugs and fall prey to dependence and addiction,” said Dr Ramya. “This is what we call the ‘age of first use’. Someone who starts consuming substances at 13 years is likely to get addicted to drugs quicker than one who starts at 18 years of age,” she elaborated.

Initially, drugs would give the user a ‘high’ so much so that if they do not consume the substance, they start feeling displeasure and then they start abusing drugs to compensate for the lack of pleasure, the experts highlighted.