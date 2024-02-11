Telangana CM Revanth Reddy likely to repeal GO 46

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to scrap GO 46 — The Telangana Public Employment (Orientation of Local Cadres and Regulations of the Direct Recruitment) Order. Congress leaders, including ministers, have been getting repeated requests from unemployed youth to repeal the contentious GO.

As per GO 46 issued on April 4, 2022, by the General Administration Department, 95% of the posts to be filled by direct recruitment at any time in various cadres will be reserved in favour of and allocated amongst the local candidates in relation to each of the local areas zonal wise.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the lobbies of the Assembly on Saturday that with the enforcement of such a GO, a candidate who scores over 120 marks would not get a job, while a candidate who secures around 40 in Hyderabad can get one. He said that it would be a serious lapse and needed to be corrected at the earliest.

Later in the day, a delegation of Congress MLAs and MLCs called on the chief minister with a request to repeal the GO, before recruiting the vacant government posts. In his Palamuru Nyay Yatra, former MLA Ch Vamshichand Reddy said that the unemployed youth will hear the good news of repealing GO 46.