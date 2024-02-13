Electric trap set up by poachers kills Greyhounds cop in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY / MULUGU : A Greyhounds commando, A Praveen, died of electrocution on Monday after accidentally coming in contact with an electrified trap during a combing operation at Nasturpalli village in the Kataram mandal forest area under the Kataram police station limits.
The trap was connected to the electric supply by poachers to hunt wild animals. The victim was participating in the combing operation ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Medigadda barrage on Tuesday.
Praveen, hailed from Narnoor mandal in Adilabad district and belonged to the 2012 batch of Greyhounds.
According to Kataram circle inspector E Nagarjuna Rao, the Greyhounds personnel from Hyderabad were deployed in the area for security of the chief minister during his visit to Medigadda. On Sunday night, the Greyhounds started a combing operation in the forests when the incident happened. “A case has been registered and Praveen’s body has been shifted to the Bhupalpally government hospital for a postmortem examination,” the CI said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences on the death of the commando. Forest Minister Konda Surekha assured that the government would support Praveen’s family. She directed Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargaien to investigate and provide details to the police to take appropriate action against the poachers. Surekha said that it’s important to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of animals.
In another incident, a 28-year-old man, Pindi Ramesh, died of electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire allegedly set up for hunting animals at a forest near Dumpally village of Govindaraopet mandal in Mulugu district on Monday. Ramesh was searching for his missing cattle inside the forest when the tragedy struck.
Pasar sub-inspector Shaik Masthan said that a case was registered under Section 304, Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, based on a complaint filed by Ramesh’s family members. His body was shifted to the Mulugu government hospital for a postmortem examination, he added.
Installation of electric fences will attract life imprisonment: Adilabad SP
District SP Gaush Alam on Monday warned of strict action against those who install electric wires to hunt wild animals and to protect crops. He issued the warning in the wake of death of a Greyhounds constable due to electrocution in Bhupalpally district.
The SP said that electric fences were proving death traps for farmers and others. He said that the offence is punishable under 304 II of the IPC and offenders face life imprisonment.
The Greyhounds constable hailed from Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district. Gaush Alam expressed his deep condolences to the family of the constable.
The SP appealed to people to provide information on illegal installation of electric fences and assured that such information would be kept confidential. According to him, so far four persons lost their lives in Mavala, Gudihatnur, Boath and Talamadu mandals of the district after coming in contact with electric fences.