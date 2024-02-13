Electric trap set up by poachers kills Greyhounds cop in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY / MULUGU : A Greyhounds commando, A Praveen, died of electrocution on Monday after accidentally coming in contact with an electrified trap during a combing operation at Nasturpalli village in the Kataram mandal forest area under the Kataram police station limits.

The trap was connected to the electric supply by poachers to hunt wild animals. The victim was participating in the combing operation ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Medigadda barrage on Tuesday.

Praveen, hailed from Narnoor mandal in Adilabad district and belonged to the 2012 batch of Greyhounds.