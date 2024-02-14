Seven from Telangana get perfect score in JEE Mains

HYDERABAD: In the fiercely competitive landscape of entrance exams, balancing academics and athletics is not an easy feat. However, for 17-year-old Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, who is also a 'Khelo India' Athlete, it is as easy to hit the bullseye as it is to score a perfect 300 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains Session . Sriyashas is one of the seven students from Telangana to achieve a 100 percentile score.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the January session of JEE Mains 2024. Of the 11 lakh candidates, a total of 23 students secured a perfect score of 300. Of these, seven students are from Telangana, making the state home to the highest number of 100 percentile scorers for this attempt.

While it a known fact that the process to crack the entrance examination is rigorous, Sriyashas, who wants to become a physics researcher, said, “Continuous preparation, a calm mind and focus have helped me crack the exam.”

Besides him, the top scorers from Telangana are Rishi Shekher Shukla, Rohan Sai Pabba, Muthavarapu Anoop, Hundekar Vidith, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni and Tavva Dinesh Reddy.

What lies ahead?

Now that these seven candidates have secured a perfect score in the JEE Mains Session 1, they are eligible to join the National Institute of Technology, much like others who have cleared the exam. However, most of these young students have plans to join the Indian Institute of Technology. For this, they will have to sit for the JEE Advanced exams, scheduled for May.