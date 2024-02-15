Telangana: BRS opposes move to remove Charminar, Kakatiya Thoranam from state emblem

HYDERABAD: Taking strong objection to the decision to remove the historic symbols — Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar from the state emblem — BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Wednesday asked the government to rethink the decision.
Taking part in the debate on vote-on-account Budget in the Assembly, the legislator from Station Ghanpur said: “Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar have historical significance. They are symbols of Telangana’s rich culture and heritage. There seems to be a conspiracy to distort Telangana’s rich history. The government should rethink its decision to remove these symbols from the state emblem. It should preserve the cultural and historical identity of the state.”
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may be angry with former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS. But it should not reflect on the decisions taken by the government. It’s wrong to remove Kakatiya Thoranam from the state emblem as it’s a symbol of pride and self-respect of people of Telangana,” he added.
‘How will you generate additional funds for 6G implementation’
The BRS MLA also questioned the government over the delay in implementing six guarantees promised by the Congress
“”You promised to to fulfil the guarantees you gave to the people of Telangana within 100 days of forming government. Only two guarantees are being implemented. What about the rest of the guarantees? As per estimates, Rs 136 lakh crore is required annually for implementing the six guarantees. But Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka allocated only Rs 53,196 crore in the vote-on-account Budget,” he said.
“Where will these whopping Rs 136 lakh crore additional funds come from. Will you increase the taxes? The government failed to clarify,” Srihari added.
“Besides the 13 promises made under its six guarantees, the Congress also made declarations for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, farmers and women. The government also needs to generate additional funds for the implementation of loan waiver scheme for farmers,” he said.
Referring to the housing schemes, Srihari said: “The government promised to sanction 3,500 houses in each Assembly constituency. To fulfil this promise of constructing a total of 4,16,500 houses in 119 constituencies, the government requires Rs 24,000 crore. Under its Mahalakshmi scheme, the Congress promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible beneficiaries. To implement this scheme, around Rs 20,000 crore funds are required,” Srihari said.
Stating that the BRS has no objection if the government orders an inquiry into the sinking of Medigadda pillars, Srihari urged the state government to take up restoration of the barrage and construct a cofferdam for the purpose so that farmers get irrigation water.
Construct a cofferdam at Medigadda
