Telangana: BRS opposes move to remove Charminar, Kakatiya Thoranam from state emblem

HYDERABAD: Taking strong objection to the decision to remove the historic symbols — Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar from the state emblem — BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Wednesday asked the government to rethink the decision.

Taking part in the debate on vote-on-account Budget in the Assembly, the legislator from Station Ghanpur said: “Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar have historical significance. They are symbols of Telangana’s rich culture and heritage. There seems to be a conspiracy to distort Telangana’s rich history. The government should rethink its decision to remove these symbols from the state emblem. It should preserve the cultural and historical identity of the state.”

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may be angry with former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS. But it should not reflect on the decisions taken by the government. It’s wrong to remove Kakatiya Thoranam from the state emblem as it’s a symbol of pride and self-respect of people of Telangana,” he added.