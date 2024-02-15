Telangana: Rival MLAs spar over lack of quorum, proceedings delayed

HYDERABAD: A heated exchange between Congress and BRS MLAs over lack of quorum marked the start of Wednesday’s session of the Legislative Assembly that began at 10.05 am, five minutes later than scheduled.

Former minister T Harish Rao and BRS MLAs alleged lack of quorum to initiate the proceedings for the day, accusing the government of failing to ensure the presence of the minimum number of members in the House to take up the debate on the Vote on Account Budget.

BRS member Kadiyam Srihari told the House that legislative affairs ministers used to make phone calls to ensure quorum during crucial business.