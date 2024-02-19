Telangana: Congress district leaders complain to AICC against MLAs, ministers

HYDERABAD: The District Congress Committees of the ruling party have reportedly complained to the party’s AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi that the MLAs and ministers not “responding to their calls or pleas”.

During a recent meeting, the district leaders complained that a majority of MLAs and the ministers have not giving them appointments.

The sources said that the AICC in-charge heard the grievances of the district leadership and assured them that efforts will be made for effective coordination between the party and government.

She also directed them to work hard to win secure maximum number of seats for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.