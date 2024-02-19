Telangana: Congress may field ex-mayor or Reddy leader against Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Congress has strategically accommodated several prominent leaders, who have been vying for party tickets to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in various nominated posts, including Rajya Sabha membership, chairmanship of the State Finance Commission and as the state government’s representatives in Delhi.

Prominent among them are Renuka Chowdhury, who aspired for Khammam ticket, Anil Kumar Yadav from Secunderabad, Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool and Sircilla Rajaiah from Warangal.

While Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav secured nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the party ensured that former MP Sircilla Rajaiah assumed the position of State Finance Commission chairman and Mallu Ravi was appointed as the state government representative in Delhi.

These calculated appointments have significantly reduced the competition in Khammam, Warangal, Nagarkurnool, and Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats, where the party is facing challenges in overriding their candidacies.

The party has also initiated efforts in strengthen its presence in the Hyderabad region, encompassing Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, and Chevella Lok Sabha segments.