Telangana to start horizontal reservation for women

The entire quota will be intact and available in addition to those selected under the open competition category. But the said principle applicable to vertical (social) reservations, will not apply to horizontal (special) reservations. Where a special quota for women is provided within the social reservations for SCs, the proper procedure is first to fill up the quota for SCs in order of merit and then find out the number of candidates among them who belong to the special reservation group of ‘Scheduled Caste women’’.

If the number of women in such a list is equal to or more than the number of special quotas, then there is no need for further selection towards the special quota. Only if there is any shortfall, the requisite number of SC women shall have to be taken by deleting the corresponding number of candidates from the bottom of the list relating to Scheduled Castes’. The same view was taken by the apex court in its judgment in the public service commission, Uttaranchal, the GO mentioned.

It may be recalled here that in 1996, the state government issued orders fixing the roster points for women in the existing 100-point roster in terms of Rule 22 of the State and Subordinate Service Rules. In the same year, the government issued another GO introducing the carry-forward principle in respect of reservation in favour of women on par with Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and BCs in the matter of direct recruitment. With the latest GO, the vacant posts of women would not be carried forward for next year.

What it means

While vertical reservation is for the people belonging to the marginalised communities such as SCs and STs, horizontal reservation is for other disadvantaged groups like women, transgender people and people with disabilities, among others