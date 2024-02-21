Telangana: Imampeta school students return as authorities close hostel building

SURYAPET : The authorities of Imampeta Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College are taking steps to address students’ apprehensions and encourage their return to the school. As part of these efforts, counselling sessions have been provided to the students and the hostel building including the dormitory where an Intermediate second-year student died by suicide on February 10, has been temporarily closed to dispel their fear.

This initiative comes after the tragic suicide of two Dalit girl students, which created scare among the students, stopping them from attending school.

Currently, the office and classrooms in the school have been converted into hostel rooms during the night. Regional Coordinator Arunajyoti said that along with dressing rooms, bathrooms are also available in this building ensuring no problems are faced by girl students. She said that, by Monday evening, 100 students had returned and 23 more joined on Tuesday.

Staff members said that 80 Intermediate students returned and 60 more Class X students are expected to come back. However, some parents have apprehensions about sending their children to school following death of two students by suicide in a span of 10 days. Meanwhile, when TNIE asked a Class X student who came to school on Tuesday, she said that she resumed her exam preparation after the school authorities provided hostel accommodation in the school building.

Narsaiah, father of another student, said that they live 3 km away from Imampeta and prefer their daughter to attend as a day scholar.

The RCO emphasised their ongoing efforts to convince the parents to send their children to school and college regularly in view of approaching exams.