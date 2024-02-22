ASIP-APACT eye Telangana for Rs 890 crore semiconductor facility

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) and APACT met IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu here on Wednesday and expressed interest in setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in the state with an investment of `890 crore.

ASIP and South Korean semiconductor company APACT have entered into a joint venture for setting up the proposed project. The company has submitted its application under the India Semiconductor Mission and is awaiting approval, according to a release from Sridhar’s office.

The minister welcomed the investment and assured them of the state’s best possible support for the operationalisation of the unit. Sridhar said Telangana was fast emerging as a leading destination for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing and the proposed facility would further enrich the state’s ecosystem.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate, met Sridhar Babu here.

The delegation expressed interest in exploring opportunities for developing a high-technology industrial park in the state, encompassing world-class infrastructure with the potential to attract the global manufacturing industry to Telangana.

The minister briefed the Marubeni team on Telangana’s business-friendly policies and the state’s vision for developing the industrial and MSME ecosystem.