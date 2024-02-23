Pilot project for SC, BC and Minority Residential Schools in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A pilot project of proposed Integrated Residential Schools will be implemented in the Madhira Assembly segment. The state government announced that 100 international standard residential schools would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore, at Rs 25 crore for each school.

During a review meeting on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the residential schools would be constructed for SC, BC and Minority students. He directed the officials to take steps for the construction of these schools. As the SC, BC and Minority schools would be constructed at one place, the officials could overcome several problems and provide better facilities to students, he said. This would also inculcate brotherhood amongst each other, the deputy CM added.

He said that the pilot project would be taken up near an indoor stadium in Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly segment. Vikramarka directed the officials to identify lands for residential schools in other places too. He also held a meeting with Benguluru based architects, who prepared the design for the buildings.

Vikramarka said that knowledge centres would be started in all Assembly segment headquarter towns for those who are preparing for competitive examinations. The TSPSC notifications would be issued shortly and the unemployed youths could take training at these centres, he said. Online coaching too would be provided to unemployed youths at these centres, he said.