Telangana: TSREC asks CESS to take appropriate steps for merger with TSNPDCL

KARIMNAGAR : The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has asked the principal secretary of the Energy Department that the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS), responsible for supplying power to consumer and commercial entities, should take appropriate steps for merging with the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) under Section 86 (2) of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Recent audits revealed a misuse of Rs 89 crore within CESS, as pointed out in the audit report. Chimmani Prakash, president of Sircilla Division Consumers Welfare Society complaint, filed a complaint with the TSERC regarding the irregularities in CESS and proposed its merger into the TSNPDCL.

CESS vice-chairman Devarakonda Thirupati opposed the merger, asserting that there would be loss if the government paid power subsidies for the Textile and Power loom sector.

He mentioned that CESS has not yet received any letter regarding TSERC’s proposals.