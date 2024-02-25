Hyderabad deputy mayor dumps BRS for Congress

HYDERABAD: In another major jolt to the BRS, Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, along with her husband Shoban Reddy, decided to part ways with the pink party. The couple is expected to join the Congress in the presence of the ruling party’s in-charge for Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi, at the Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Recently, former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress.

‘’A few days ago, when we went to meet BRS working president KT Rama Rao, we were made to wait for two to three hours,’’ Srilatha Reddy said. “We had been in the BRS for several years and fought for Telangana statehood but were neglected,” she said.