Push for completion of Yadadri Thermal Power Project

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Saturday visited the under-construction Yadadri Thermal Power Project in Veerlapalem, Damaracharla mandal of Nalgonda district to review its progress and expedite its completion.
During the visit, Vikramarka praised the officials for their presentation on the project’s advancement. However, he expressed concerns about the increased budget and said that it was imperative that the project was completed as soon as possible to avoid further financial strain on the state exchequer.
Uttam, Venkat asked to cooperate with officials
Uttam and Venkat Reddy, who have been involved in the project as MPs, were asked to provide complete cooperation for its completion. Vikramarka highlighted the importance of the project in creating jobs for locals.
In response to the increased budget, the officials were asked to collaborate with the ministers and high-level authorities to expedite pending works such as roads and railways. The deputy CM stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the completion of the project.
Addressing the global shift towards renewable energy, Vikramarka stressed the urgency of completing the Yadadri thermal power works before renewable energy sources become predominant. He criticised the previous government’s preference for thermal energy and advocated for cost-effective and non-polluting renewable electricity.
Dy CM to BHEL officials: Don’t allow image to be tarnished
The deputy CM urged officials and engineers from the public sector company BHEL to expedite the project to avoid tarnishing the company’s reputation. He pointed out the availability of raw materials from the Mining Corporation and said that early completion of the project would benefit the entire state.
Vikramarka assured round-the-clock support from senior ministers and authorities, warning against negligence and anti-government activities. Regarding project updates, it was disclosed that two units are expected to produce 1,600 MW by September, with a total of 4,000 MW by March 2025.
Referring to concerns about pollution and water contamination, the project officials assured that the use of modern technology will minimise environmental impact.
To this, Vikramarka said that water used should be re-purified for local use and the ash produced at the plant should be sold.
Uttam and Venkat Reddy enquired about loan interest rates, and the delay of the project due to Covid-19, coal grades, employee accommodations, and opportunities for local residents. The officials presented a video detailing ongoing development works at the power plant.
The meeting was attended by TS Power Utilities CMD SAM Rizvi, Transco director Ajay, power plant CE Sammaiah, Nalgonda collector Hari Chandana Dasari, district SP Chandana Deepthi, additional collector Srinivasulu and others.