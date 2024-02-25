Push for completion of Yadadri Thermal Power Project

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Saturday visited the under-construction Yadadri Thermal Power Project in Veerlapalem, Damaracharla mandal of Nalgonda district to review its progress and expedite its completion.

During the visit, Vikramarka praised the officials for their presentation on the project’s advancement. However, he expressed concerns about the increased budget and said that it was imperative that the project was completed as soon as possible to avoid further financial strain on the state exchequer.

Uttam, Venkat asked to cooperate with officials

Uttam and Venkat Reddy, who have been involved in the project as MPs, were asked to provide complete cooperation for its completion. Vikramarka highlighted the importance of the project in creating jobs for locals.

In response to the increased budget, the officials were asked to collaborate with the ministers and high-level authorities to expedite pending works such as roads and railways. The deputy CM stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the completion of the project.

Addressing the global shift towards renewable energy, Vikramarka stressed the urgency of completing the Yadadri thermal power works before renewable energy sources become predominant. He criticised the previous government’s preference for thermal energy and advocated for cost-effective and non-polluting renewable electricity.