PM Modi virtually lays foundation stone for redeveloping 15 rly stations in Telangana

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD/MEDAK/NIZAMABAD: As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore to the country via video conferencing. Under the scheme, 533 railway stations would be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 19,000 crore, including 15 in Telangana at a cost of Rs 230 crore. Forty-nine RoBs and RuBs built across the state were also inaugurated. Many senior leaders and officials from across the state attended the virtual event.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that the programme symbolises the new work culture of new India. He said, “Whatever India does today, it does it on an unprecedented speed and scale. We dream big and work tirelessly to realise them. This resolve is visible in this ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Railway’ programme.”

Stating that facilities which were once implausible have become a reality in the last 10 years, the prime minister cited examples of modernised semi high-speed trains such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and NaMo Bharat, the fast pace of electrification of rail lines, and the cleanliness of trains and station platforms.

Addressing a gathering at the Begumpet railway station, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that 15 railway stations in the state will be developed on par with airport standards and several Vande Bharat Express trains are being run in Telangana. She also highlighted that ‘One Station One Product’ stalls are being run in several railway stations in the state to promote local products, art forms and cultural heritage.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the railways is the biggest transportation network in India which integrates all the distant places of the country. He further said that the railways is aiding India’s economic progress with punctual transportation of freight. The state government is ready to cooperate in the development of railway projects in Telangana, he added.

MP Dr K Laxman said that the Union government is working with a special focus on the development of railways, roadways and airways for the progress of the society and the country.

Meanwhile, Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapurao and Mudhol BJP MLA Rama Rao Patel attended the virtual event at Basara railway station where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of the station. Basara railway station would be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 11.33 crore. On the other hand, Mancherial railway station would be redeveloped using Rs 26 crore of the allocated funds. Waiting facilities, toilets, main entrances, among others, would be enhanced using these funds. The Mancherial railway station has been a significant revenue earner, particularly due to the transportation of coal and cement from the region.