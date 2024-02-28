CM Revanth Reddy challenges KTR to win at least one LS seat

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao to prove his mettle by winning at least one Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing general elections.

“I have not become chief minister through nepotism. We have faced illegal cases and languished in jail. People have elected us after burying you (KTR) and your father. We have come to power because of the hard work of our karyakartas,” he declared.

The challenge came in response to comments made by KT Rama Rao, who asserted that the Congress would not have secured a win in at least 30 constituencies in the Assembly elections if Revanth Reddy had been named chief minister candidate.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at the Jana Jathara public meeting held at Chevella after launching two more guarantees -- free electricity up to 200 units and supply of gas cylinders at `500 to white ration card holders — earlier at the state Secretariat. The two schemes were initially planned to be launched from Chevella, but the government changed the venue to the Secretariat as the code of conduct is in force for the byelection to the Mahbubnagar Legislative Council Local Authorities constituency.

Reminding the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s promises, Revanth described her word as indelible as a rock inscription and reiterated his government’s commitment to implement all the six guarantees.