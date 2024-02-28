Loan app harassment drives B Tech student to suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old student of BTech died by suicide on Monday evening after allegedly being harassed by loan app executives. The victim, identified as Manoj Kumar (20), was a student at the Dundigal Aeronautical College.

According to preliminary investigation, Manoj is known to have taken loans from his friends and other students in his college. He reportedly used the borrowed money to spend on online games, suffered some setbacks and was in financial trouble.

Besides borrowing from friends, he is said to have also sought financial help from loan apps. When he was unable to repay the dues on time, he was allegedly harassed by the agents, who had also reportedly called his parents to ask for the money to be returned.

“Around October, the boy’s father came to know about the loans he had taken from his friends and had settled nearly `1.50 lakh,” the police said. “But we are also told that he borrowed money from loan apps. We are investigating which apps he borrowed from and what online games he played,” he added.

The Gudimalkapur police have registered a case under Section 174 CrpC.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)