Paigah Palace: Telangana CM's new camp office?

The chief minister’s visit to the MCR HRD in Jubilee Hills last month sparked speculations that the Vivekananda Block in its premises was likely to be made the new camp office. Revanth even held a few meetings at the MCR HRD. However, unlike the Vivekananda block in the MCR HRD, which will need quite a few modifications, Paigah Palace is said to be equipped with all the facilities to commence serving as the CM’s camp office immediately. Besides, the MCR HRD is far away from the Secretariat.