Jaipal Reddy memorial opens in Telangana, tributes pour in
HYDERABAD: Several ministers, MLAs and family members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s wife Geetha, paid tributes to former Union minister Sudhini Jaipal Reddy on his 82nd birth anniversary at the Spoorthi Sthal memorial on Necklace Road on Tuesday.
The memorial, built by the Jaipal Reddy Memorial Trust, was inaugurated on Tuesday.
Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad, ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageshwara Rao and several other MLAs paid tributes.
Speaking on the occasion, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Jaipal Reddy had played a pivotal role in the formation of separate Telangana state.
“We will request the chief minister to name the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme after Jaipal Reddy,” he added.Srinivas Reddy, meanwhile, said that Jaipal Reddy was one of the top five parliamentarians in the country.
HMRL MD lauds Jaipal’s contribution to Metro rail
Former Union Minister for Urban Development S Jaipal Reddy was instrumental in sanctioning the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and its approval of VGF for the project, said HMRL MD NVS Reddy after paying floral tributes to the late leader on his birth anniversary.