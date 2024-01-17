Jaipal Reddy memorial opens in Telangana, tributes pour in

HYDERABAD: Several ministers, MLAs and family members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s wife Geetha, paid tributes to former Union minister Sudhini Jaipal Reddy on his 82nd birth anniversary at the Spoorthi Sthal memorial on Necklace Road on Tuesday.

The memorial, built by the Jaipal Reddy Memorial Trust, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Speaker Gaddam Prasad, ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageshwara Rao and several other MLAs paid tributes.