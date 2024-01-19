Karimnagar MP accuses Telangana minister of ‘insulting’ Ayodhya akshintalu

KARIMNAGAR: BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused the Congress of playing politics over akshintalu (sacred rice) being distributed among the people ahead of the idol consecration in Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

He was reacting to the recent comments made by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stating that the akshintalu were not brought from Ayodhya but were prepared here using ration rice.

Speaking to the media after cleaning the Shivalayam premises here, Sanjay said: “Despite being a minister, Ponnam Prabhakar made such insulting comments on akshintalu. He should know the significance of Ayodhya akshintalu.”