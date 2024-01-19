Karimnagar MP accuses Telangana minister of ‘insulting’ Ayodhya akshintalu

KARIMNAGAR: BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused the Congress of playing politics over akshintalu (sacred rice) being distributed among the people ahead of the idol consecration in Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
He was reacting to the recent comments made by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stating that the akshintalu were not brought from Ayodhya but were prepared here using ration rice.
Speaking to the media after cleaning the Shivalayam premises here, Sanjay said: “Despite being a minister, Ponnam Prabhakar made such insulting comments on akshintalu. He should know the significance of Ayodhya akshintalu.”
Shah to visit Karimnagar
Later in the day, Bandi Sanjay participated in a meeting of the BJP workers in Sircilla.During the meeting, the BJP MP revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shash will visit Karimnagar on January 28.
“Amit Shah will be participating in various programmes during his visit to Karimnagar. Around 40,000 party cadre will be taking part in these events,” he said.
Ramayana on gold saree
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday met Sircilla handloom weaver Veldi Hari Prasad and had a look at the gold saree displaying Ramayana weaved by him. This saree, made with eight grams of gold and 20 grams of silver, will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 26. It will be placed at the feet of the idol of Lord Ram.