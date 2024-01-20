BJP leader Bandi urges Telangana govt to declare holiday on Jan 22

KARIMNAGAR : BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday urged the state government to announce a holiday on January 22, the day the idol of Lord Ram would be consecrated in Ayodhya.

The Karimnagar MP, who cleaned the premises of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple at Ellanthakunta in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, said: “Telangana, like rest of the world, is awaiting the auspicious event of idol consecration at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The state government should declare a holiday on January 22 so that the people of Telangana too can witness the event.”

Referring to the ongoing Ayodhya akshintalu distribution programme, he said: “All sections of people, including cadre and leaders of different political parties, have been taking part in the akshintalu distribution across the state.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay launched the programme of writing ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on the walls of every house in Karimnagar, starting with his residence in the city.

The day also saw two youngsters — Manga Vamshi Krishna and Aditya — embarking on a bicycle yatra from Karimnagar to Ayodhya.