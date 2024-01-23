Telangana: Ganja Addicts turn peddlers to stay ‘high’

HYDERABAD : Despite the increased vigilance and measures to prevent the smuggling and use of drugs across the state, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) faces a grim twist in the battle: desperate addicts becoming peddlers themselves.

“Driven by cravings and access to regular sources, these addicts are caught in the vice of their dependence and are resorting to selling drugs at exorbitant markups — double or even triple the price — to aid their income. This twisted solution helps them fund their next fix, creating a loop that pushes prices skyward and thickens their own addiction,” a police officer told TNIE.

A worrisome trend has emerged involving addicts who directly access drugs through their contacts, acting as consumers and peddlers. They make their way to Goa and Bengaluru on public transport, primarily, to avoid the cops, the police said.

The officer added, “While this trend may be pushing out small-time suppliers, it comes at a significant cost. ‘Addict victims’ are becoming increasingly entangled in the supply chain, earning substantial profits but simultaneously deepening their addiction. This deeper involvement exposes them to greater risks.”

Bring smoking accessories under NDPS Act: Police

With the ongoing battle against drugs intensifying, another disturbing trend has emerged: the sale of accessories that can be used for consuming marijuana — such as rolling papers, crushers and even water pipes — on popular online platforms and physical stores across the state.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act lists the banned substances and outlines penalties for their possession and sale. However, smoking accessories do not explicitly fall under the purview of the Act. This loophole allows them to be sold freely, creating a readily available market for those seeking to consume illegal drugs.