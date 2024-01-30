BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy files petition in Telangana HC, seeks quashing of FIR filed against him

HYDERABAD : Jangaon BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy along with two others, has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of FIR 54 of 2024 dated January 23, 2024, filed at the Pocharam IT Corridor police station, Rachakonda.

The complaint leading to the FIR was lodged by Mucharla Radhika, a resident of Medipally, Medchal Malkajgiri district, alleging that the petitioners, associated with Gayathri Educational and Cultural Trust, trespassed onto a plot of land in Chowdariguda village, Ghatkesar, which she claims to have purchased in 2010.

The complainant further accused the petitioners of damaging boundary poles and engaging in illegal activities on the land.

In response, the petitioners contend that the complaint is an abuse of the legal process and an attempt to transform a civil dispute into a criminal one. They argued that the matter is inherently civil and should be resolved through the appropriate civil legal channels. The petitioners also claimed that the vendors’ rights were confirmed by decrees in civil suits passed by the principal junior civil judge, Ranga Reddy District, LB Nagar.

Furthermore, the quash petition argued that the allegations made by the complainant were vague and inherently improbable. The petitioners asserted that the criminal proceedings initiated against them are being used as a tool of harassment, blackmail, and persecution based on false and fabricated facts.

The petitioners urged the court to examine the records related to FIR 54 of 2024 and quash the charges against them.

They maintained that the FIR is not maintainable and that continuing with criminal proceedings would result in an abuse of the court process and a miscarriage of justice. The high court is scheduled to hear the quash petition and examine the matter in the coming weeks.