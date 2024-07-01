Smart city scheme till March 2025, Karimnagar, Warangal to benefit

HYDERABAD : The Centre has responded positively to the recent request made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and approved the extension of the Smart City Mission till March 2025. The Centre had earlier set June 30, 2024 as the deadline.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, Revanth met Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on June 24 and urged him to extend the deadline for the Smart City Mission till June 2025.

Works have been taken up in Warangal and Karimnagar under the Smart City Mission in the state. While 45 projects have already been completed in Warangal, 66 works at a cost of Rs 518 crore are ongoing. In Karimnagar, 25 works have been completed and 22 projects worth Rs 287 crore are in progress.

The Centre wrote a letter to states on Saturday extending the Smart City Mission. The letter clarified that while approved projects would be continued, no new works would be sanctioned.

The funds for ongoing projects would be released on a first-come, first-serve basis till September this year. The Union government suggested that the works should be completed at the earliest.