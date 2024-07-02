Telangana Power Utility urges online payments as UPI services cease

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) on Monday asked customers to pay their monthly electricity bills through the power utility’s official website and mobile app.

Service providers such as PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and banks have stopped accepting the electricity bills of the TGSPDCL as per RBI directions, it noted.

Service providers, citing RBI guidelines, have said that they would not process payments to billers that are not part of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) from July 1. According to the BBPS website, 94 power utilities across the country are part of the payment system. However, the TGSPDCL is not part of the BBPS yet.

TGSPDCL sources told TNIE that the issue is likely to be resolved over the next few days. “If the apps [such as PhonePe and Paytm] are to be used, we need to enter the BBPS or the National Payments Corporation of India systems for which the process is going on. The apps are important for the department as well,” a source said.

Taking to X, the TGSPDCL on Monday announced that it had stopped accepting bills through apps such as PhonePe and Paytm. Several people replied to the post and expressed disappointment at the decision.