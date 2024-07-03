38th Hyderabad Sailing Week begins

HYDERABAD : The opening ceremony of the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week was held on Tuesday under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI).

This year will see the comeback of multi-class regattas, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls and the 470 class and will serve as a YAI ranking event.

Lt Gen JS Sidana, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DGEME), Senior Colonel Commandant and Patron of the EME Sailing Association, graced the occasion as the chief guests.

The three-day sailing event, organised by the EME Sailing Association and the Laser Class Association of India, aims to promote the sport in the army and the country.

Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, Commandant of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) and the Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, said that 78 participants will be part of the regatta this year, out of which 12 are women.

Highlighting that 12 participants hail from Telangana, Lt Gen Varshney said that this signifies the growing traction of the sport in the state.

The EME Sailing Association also organised an International Measurer’s Clinic - an International Judges Seminar - for the first time in 15 years. The association highlighted the event’s commitment to nurture talent in sailing to international standards.

The precursor events included comprehensive powerboat courses and a YAI coaching camp for NCC cadet sailors. The curtains will fall on the annual regatta on July 7.