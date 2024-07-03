Panel formed to suggest ways to restore temples in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The state government constituted a joint committee comprising officials of Endowments and Heritage & Archaeology departments to examine all the “protected Endowment temples” with a view to chalk out suitable restoration and conservation plans.

Recently, the Director of Endowments department wrote a letter to the government stating that there are a number of temples that are archaeologically and historically important and some of them are in a dilapidated condition, which require immediate renovation and reconstruction. The Endowments officials also expressed their concerns over lack of their jurisdiction over the temples that are under supervision of the Heritage & Archaeology department. They also requested the government to constitute a joint committee to conserve and restore these temples.

The committee comprises principal secretary to government (chairman), director of Heritage & Archaeology department (convenor), director of Endowments department (co-convenor), G KishanRao, IAS (retd), vice chairman/CEO of YTDA (member) and Satyanarayana Murthy, architect (special invitee).