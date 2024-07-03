Telangana

Panel formed to suggest ways to restore temples in Telangana

The Endowments officials expressed their concerns over lack of their jurisdiction over the temples that are under supervision of the Heritage & Archaeology department.
HYDERABAD : The state government constituted a joint committee comprising officials of Endowments and Heritage & Archaeology departments to examine all the “protected Endowment temples” with a view to chalk out suitable restoration and conservation plans.

Recently, the Director of Endowments department wrote a letter to the government stating that there are a number of temples that are archaeologically and historically important and some of them are in a dilapidated condition, which require immediate renovation and reconstruction. The Endowments officials also expressed their concerns over lack of their jurisdiction over the temples that are under supervision of the Heritage & Archaeology department. They also requested the government to constitute a joint committee to conserve and restore these temples.

The committee comprises principal secretary to government (chairman), director of Heritage & Archaeology department (convenor), director of Endowments department (co-convenor), G KishanRao, IAS (retd), vice chairman/CEO of YTDA (member) and Satyanarayana Murthy, architect (special invitee).

