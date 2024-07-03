Rules prevent govt from expanding Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation till Feb 2026

HYDERABAD : The proposal of the state government to expand Greater Hyderabad and split it into two municipal corporations by extending its boundaries to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits will have to wait until February 2026. The five-year tenure of the current Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elected body expires in February 2026, meaning the creation of two municipal corporations cannot proceed until then.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in an informal interaction with reporters in New Delhi, had mentioned the expansion of GHMC limits and the division into two municipal corporations. The state government is considering merging seven peripheral municipal corporations, 30 municipalities and several gram panchayats within the ORR limits to form two municipal corporations in a bid to provide better services and administration to the citizens.

Official sources said the creation of the two new municipal corporations is feasible only next year, as the current term of the surrounding urban local bodies ends in February 2025, while the GHMC’s elected body term ends in February 2026. The civic bodies need to pass a resolution to proceed, they added.

According to Article 243-U of the Constitution of India, the term of a corporation is five years from the date of its first meeting. Additionally, Section 6 (1) of the GHMC Act stipulates that the term of the elected body is five years from the date of assuming oath by the members. The first meeting of the existing corporation was held in February 2021, so its term will expire in February 2026.

Under Section 679D of the GHMC Act, the government has the power to dissolve the council if it deems the corporation incompetent, persistently defaulting on its duties, exceeding or abusing its powers, or if the municipal administration cannot be carried out per the Act’s provisions. However, such a situation does not currently warrant dissolving the elected body. If an urban local body’s term is about 1–2 years and the government dissolves it, elections must be conducted for the remaining term only, to complete the five-year period.

The state government also has the power to dissolve gram panchayats under the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, the sources mentioned.