Telangana government grants remission to 213 prisoners

HYDERABAD : The state government granted remission to 213 prisoners on Tuesday. The prisoners will be released on Wednesday from Cherlapally jail.

Of the 213 prisoners who were granted remission, 205 were life convicts and eight were non-life convicts. All these convicts were trained in various trades and the officials conducted counselling to them.

The government constituted a scrutiny committee under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of Home department and the committee after detailed examination of each prisoner’s case has recommended premature release of 213 prisoners, the orders issued on Tuesday said.

All premature releases should be subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The prisoners, after their release, should appear before the district probation officer and police station concerned once in three months till the completion of unexpired portion of sentence.