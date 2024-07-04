Hyderabad: SNDP Phase-II in limbo as funds dry up

HYDERABAD : With Phase-II of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) proposed by the previous BRS government in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and peripheral Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) within ORR limits remaining a non-starter due to lack of funds (Rs 5,135.22 crore) and no financial tie-up with institutions, the project has been in limbo for over a year.

As such, the GHMC has proposed to take up shortlisted works from the proposed SNDP under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme. The civic body has shortlisted 35 projects costing Rs 596 crore in all six zones to prevent and mitigate future flooding and minimise damages.

One component of the H-CITI project is the improvement of the storm water drainage (SWD) system. Proposals were sent to the state government for top priority works to provide special financial assistance for the year 2024-25. The government has accorded approval for these works. The GHMC sought special assistance (loan) of Rs 482.42 crore under the scheme for 2024-25 from the state government for implementing the SWD works.

The previous BRS government under SNDP Phase-II, proposed to cover 415 nala works, with a length of 450 km within the GHMC and neighbouring ULBs at an estimated cost of Rs 5,135.22 crore. Of these, 148 nalas totalling 175.83 km and costing Rs 2,141.22 crore are within GHMC limits. The remaining 267 nalas covering 275.40 km and costing Rs 2,993.93 crore are in ULBs surrounding the city.