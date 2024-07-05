Cab driver found dead in locked car at Hyderabad bus stand

HYDERABAD : The body of a 40-year-old man was found inside a car parked at the Shanti Nagar bus stand in Hydershakote on Thursday. The victim, Gandla Srinvias, was a cab driver who had moved to Hyderabad a decade ago and was living in the city along with his wife and two children.

According to police, Srinivas might have driven to the bus stand on Wednesday night. “We suspect that he had consumed alcohol and slept inside the car with the doors and windows closed,” the police said and added, “It is possible that he died of suffocation, as per preliminary investigation reports.”

Reportedly, Srinivas’ family thought that he was travelling to his village.

However, his mother Devendramma visited their house on Wednesday and inquired about him, which is when the family realised that he was missing.

Upon searching, the mother found his car at the bus stand and noticed that he was lying unconscious between the back and the front seat. Observing that the car was locked, she called for help and when the locals opened the door, he was found dead. The police noted that there were no CCTV cameras in the area and further investigation is on. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.