KCR urges supporters to inform before visiting Erravalli farmhouse

HYDERABAD : BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the party supporters not to come to his farmhouse in Erravalli without prior intimation.

Addressing party workers from Khammam, Mahabubabad, Vemulawada, Narsapur and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segments at his farmhouse on Thursday, he said that if people turn up without prior information, it would become a problem for him as well as the visitors.

The BRS chief also said that he would announce the names of the Assembly segments well in advance and the party leaders from those segments should come to the farmhouse.

During Thursday’s meeting, the party workers reportedly told KCR that people in villages have been suffering a lot after the defeat of BRS in the Assembly elections and expressed hope that he would once again become the chief minister in the near future.

Rao said that farmers in the neighbouring Maharashtra too were disappointed by the defeat of BRS.

The Maharashtra farmers, who believed in Abki baar kisan sarkar slogan felt that the entire farming community in the country suffered a jolt because of BRS’ defeat in Telangana, he added.