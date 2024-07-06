Left parties stage protest against coal mines auction in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the Centre cancel the auctioning of coal blocks and allot the same to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the CPI, CPM and CPIML (New Democracy) staged a protest in front the Singareni Bhavan at Lakdikapul here on Friday.

Addressing the protest gathering, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that they will continue to fight to protect Singareni from privatisation. He said that they would call for a bandh of the coal mines if required. Urging the Telangana state government to extend support to their protest, he emphasised the need to protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to give away the country’s resources to a handful of corporates.

Meanwhile, the CPI has welcomed the meeting of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers to sort out the bifurcation issues. In a statement, CPI secretary K Narayana said that the bifurcation was only for the administrative purpose and it’s good to maintain cordial relations between the people of two states.