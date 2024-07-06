Marginal drop of vector-borne diseases in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The health department on Friday said that the state has seen a marginal drop in the number of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, compared to last year.

The data was released by the director of public health and family welfare (DPHFW) during a review meeting chaired by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu on preparedness for seasonal illnesses like dengue, malaria, gastroenteritis and viral fevers.

According to official statistics, the state saw a drop in the number of dengue and malaria cases in 2024 as compared to 2023. Incidences of dengue in May 2024 were 113, as compared to 188 in May 2023, whereas in June 2024, the number of dengue cases was 263, down from 284 in June 2023.

Malaria cases in May and June 2023 were 29 and 14 respectively, while May and June 2024 recorded 21 and 9 cases, respectively.

Addressing the meeting, Chongthu said that though there was a marginal drop in the vector-borne seasonal illness, districts must remain vigilant to ensure there were no untoward spike. She directed the heads of the departments to visit the vulnerable and high risk districts to review the situation on seasonal diseases.

Chongthu also instructed the heads of the departments to convene a coordination meeting with additional collectors (local bodies), district health officers, panchayat secretaries to review the preparedness for the availability of human resources, drugs and medicines, daily care reporting and Information and Education Communication (IEC) activities and awareness programme.

The health department also issued an advisory to prevent dengue, the health secretary said.

As part of the precautionary measures listed in the advisory, the government has made elaborate arrangements try providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets at ANMs/ASHAs/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies, the health secretary said.

Preventing Dengue

Do’s

 Cover all water tanks and containers with well-fitted lids to prevent mosquito breeding

 Empty, scrub and dry, coolers every week before refilling to prevent breeding of mosquitoes

 All unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shells etc should be properly disposed of

 Change water in flower vases, plant pots, birdbath every week to prevent mosquito breeding

 Cover the toilet seat if going out of home for more than a week

 To avoid mosquito bites, wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents

 Put wire mesh on doors and windows to prevent entry of mosquitoes

 Use bed net at home and hospital during dengue fever to prevent mosquito bite and to interrupt transmission, use aerosol, vaporisers (coils/mats) during daytime

 Observe every Friday as ‘dry day’

Dont’s