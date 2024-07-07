K Keshava Rao joins Congress, appointed adviser to Telangana government

HYDERABAD: Former MP K Keshava Rao, who joined the Congress recently, has been appointed adviser to the Telangana government (Public Policy), a Cabinet rank post.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Keshava Rao had recently joined the Congress from the BRS and tendered his resignation as member of the Rajya Sabha. On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar accepted his resignation.

Keshava Rao has been given a post by the state government after almost three decades. This is the third time he has been given a post with a Cabinet rank. In undivided Andhra Pradesh, Keshava Rao served as minister for Industries, Education, Labour and Women’s Welfare from 1980 to 1983 and later he was appointed chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Technology Mission of erstwhile AP.

In 2006, he was for the first time elected to the Rajya Sabha from the Congress. In 2013 he joined the BRS and was elected to Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2014 and again in 2020.