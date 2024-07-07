Telangana MP Raghuram Reddy accuses NDA of silencing INDIA bloc

KHAMMAM: MP R Raghuram Reddy on Saturday reiterated his commitment to the construction of an airport and steel factory in Kothagudem town and a university in Khammam district. Raghuram Reddy was speaking during his first visit to Khammam after taking oath as an MP in Parliament.

He accused the NDA in Lok Sabha of discriminating against the INDIA bloc. Raghuram Reddy noted that Rahul Gandhi, as the leader of the INDIA bloc, is actively raising various issues in Parliament. Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government seeks to control the India bloc, he said that the Opposition will work for the country’s development.

Khammam Congress leaders accorded a warm welcome to Raghuram Reddy. He congratulated the people of Khammam district for their unprecedented electoral success and thanked the three ministers and seven MLAs from the erstwhile district for their efforts. Raghuram Reddy assured that he would collaborate with Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chaudhary to take forward development projects in the district, which have been pending for many years.

Raghuram Reddy said that he planned a two-day tour of each constituency, starting with Aswaraopet on Monday.