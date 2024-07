HYDERABAD: The chief ministers of the Telugu states, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday decided to constitute a high-level committee with chief secretary-rank officials to deliberate and find solutions for pending disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Welcoming Naidu to Hyderabad’s Praja Bhavan, Revanth gave him ‘Naa Godava’, a book written by the famous Telangana ‘people’s poet’ Kaloji Narayana Rao. The delegations led by the chief ministers then discussed the unresolved disputes between the two states at a meeting that went on for an hour and 45 minutes.

Sources said that during the meeting, Naidu requested the Telangana government to allot a few buildings in Hyderabad to AP but Revanth is said to have not agreed to it. Immoveable assets in the city belong solely to Telangana, he is believed to have told his Andhra counterpart.

The CMs are also said to have disagreed over pending power dues. While Telangana says AP has to give it Rs 24,000 crore, Andhra claims that it has to receive Rs 7,000 crore. When Naidu brought up the topic and asked Telangana about the power arrears, Revanth replied that it is Andhra that should pay the dues, sources said.

But it was not all disagreements with the CMs finding some common ground too. If sources are to be believed, the Andhra CM is said to have agreed to the merger of five villages near Bhadrachalam, now part of Andhra, with Telangana. For this, the CMs have decided to write a letter to the Union Home Ministry to amend the APRA. The five villages are Etupaka, Purushottamapatnam, Kannyigudem, Picchukalapadu and Gundala.