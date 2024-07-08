Telangana: AIMIM MLA meets GHMC chief, discusses Karwan development

HYDERABAD : AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Saturday to discuss multiple developmental works in the Karwan Assembly constituency. They primarily discussed the construction of a Rs 250 crore flyover and an underpass.

“I requested the GHMC commissioner to expedite the tender process. It will be done in another two to three months. The project is likely to be completed in another two years. Once completed, the project will ease the traffic, particularly for people going towards Gachibowli and Hitec City. Currently, there is a lot of traffic in the area after 3 pm, when college students from Moinabad start to leave. There is congestion in Nanalnagar chowrastha (crossroads) and Mehdipatnam,” Mohiuddin told TNIE.

The AIMIM leader emphasised the need for constructing multiple box drains at different locations to control the overflow of sewage water. Furthermore, the widening of roads at five specific points, including Tolichowki, Purana Pul, and Tappachabutra, was proposed during the discussion.