Committed to developing three temples, says Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he is committed to developing Vemulawada, Kondagattu and Illandakunta temples.

He performed bhoomi puja for the Munnur Kapu Sangam Bhavan in the temple town of Vemulawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he has already spoken to Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy about these three temples.

“Though the Centre was willing to help in development of Vemulawada temple, the previous government did not cooperate,” he said.

Sanjay also urged the people to come forward and work in coordination with the government for the development of the Vemulawada temple.

He thanked the people of Vemulawada for helping him win the Karimnagar seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority. “It’s due to your overwhelming support that I emerged the winner with such a majority and was made the Union minister of state for home affairs. I will never betray your trust,” he said.