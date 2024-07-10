Five innovators from Telangana to attend 1M1B Summit in UN

HYDERABAD : After five months of leadership training and problem-solving skills, the United Nations-accredited 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) announced the selection of five young innovators from Telangana’s Green Skills Academy on Tuesday. The winners were announced at the T-Hub in Hyderabad and will attend the eighth annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York in December.

The winners are Meeth Kumar Shah (22) from Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology for his project “Apn AI interview cracker”; Narayanam Bhavya (20) from Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women for her project “manifesting manholes”; Manal Muneer (21) from Deeksha Degree College for her project “Intellnexa”; Pemmasani Likhitha Chowdary (18) from Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women for her project “Tech Vasaliu”; and Satyavathi Kolapalli (19) from Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women for her project “nurture sapling.”

These winners presented innovative solutions addressing various challenges, such as sustainable cities and villages, including open manholes and, sustainable agriculture.