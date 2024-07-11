Don’t make public personal details of judges whose phones were tapped: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed media houses to exercise restraint and refrain from disclosing the names or mobile phone numbers of judges or their family members whose phones were allegedly tapped during the previous BRS government.

Hearing a suo motu case, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar expressed confidence that both print and electronic media would responsibly handle news related to the phone tapping case. The court took up the case suo motu following a news report on the confessional statement of suspended Additional SP Bhujanga Rao.

The bench noted that some newspapers had published sensitive information about the judges and their family members.

Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan informed the court that a counter affidavit had already been filed on behalf of the state government. However, he requested additional time for the Centre to submit its counter affidavit.

As the affidavit from the Centre is pending, the bench refrained from passing any orders and scheduled the next hearing for July 23.